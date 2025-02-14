(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) An exhibition showcasing the artwork of internationally acclaimed artist Jimmy Engineer will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 5:30 PM at Ocean Art Gallery, Seagul Apartments, Block 5, Clifton, Karachi.

The special guest for the exhibition will be Mohammad Ahmed Shah, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.