Jin Boyang Withdraws From ISU Figure Skating GP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang announced on Thursday that he has withdrawn from the 2022-2023 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix due to injury.

Jin, 25, who finished ninth at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and fourth at PyeongChang 2018, is now training in Canada and had planned to make his season debut in Skate Canada, which kicks off on Friday.

"I am sorry that I have to miss the Figure Skating Grand Prix," said Jin on Weibo. "I wanted to be my best to compete at Skate Canada, but I felt pain when I did spins and jumps one week before I came to Canada and it didn't turn better.

My coach advised me to give up the competition.""I will train hard in Canada and do my best to prepare for the Four Continents Championships and the World Championships," he added.

The Four Continents Championships is scheduled to be held in Colorado Springs, the United States on February 7-12 before the World Championships takes place in Saitama, Japan on March 20-26, 2023.

