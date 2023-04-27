UrduPoint.com

Jingdong Airlines Launches Cargo Route Linking Beijing, Shenzhen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Jingdong Airlines has launched a cargo route between Beijing Daxing International Airport and China's southern metropolis of Shenzhen.

The cargo flights provide return air services between Beijing and Shenzhen, making same-day deliveries possible between the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Pearl River Delta region.

The route is operated regularly by Jingdong Airlines' all-cargo aircraft, with six flights each week. The average daily cargo transport volume is up to 20 tonnes, carrying goods such as fresh produce, clothing, medicine and medical supplies and focusing on meeting the needs of high-end consumption and manufacturing.

In the future, Beijing Daxing International Airport will continue to expand its cargo delivery scope and help the industrial and supply chains of surrounding regions reduce costs and increase efficiency, according to the airport.

