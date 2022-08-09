Jittery Kenya votes in close-fought election race

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Kenyans lined up before dawn to vote in a high-stakes election Tuesday, with the East African powerhouse on edge as two political heavyweights battle it out in a fiercely contested race for the presidency.

Kenyans are praying for a peaceful transition of power after almost a decade under President Uhuru Kenyatta, but concerns about vote-rigging linger in a nation still haunted by previous election disputes that descended into deadly violence.

More than 22 million people are registered to vote in an election taking place against a backdrop of soaring prices for food and fuel, a punishing drought that has left millions hungry, and deep disenchantment with the political elite, particularly among the youth.

Deputy president and erstwhile heir apparent William Ruto, 55, is pitted against Raila Odinga, the 77-year-old veteran opposition leader now backed by his longtime rival Kenyatta after a stunning shift in political allegiances.

Ruto, who portrays himself as the "hustler-in-chief" championing the poor, was among the first to vote in his Rift Valley stronghold on what he described as "D-day".

"I am confident that the people of Kenya will make the right choice that will take Kenya to the future," he said. "It is upon all of us to respect the choice of Kenyans and I look forward to a victorious day." In Odinga's stronghold in the lakeside city of Kisumu, voters in lines many hundreds of metres long queued in the dark outside polling stations as motorcyclists passed by honking and blowing whistles.

"I woke up early so that I go and choose my leader who might bring change. I have hope in that," Moses Otieno Onam, 29, told AFP.

Polling stations opened from 6:00 am (0300 GMT) and are due to close at 5:00 pm (1400 GMT).

Analysts have in recent days suggested that Odinga, a onetime political prisoner and former prime minister who is making his fifth bid for the top job, could narrowly edge past his younger rival.

But if neither wins more than 50 percent, Kenya would be forced to hold a run-off for the first time in its history.