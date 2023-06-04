Jizan Border Guards foil attempt to smuggle 230 Kg of Khat

Jizan, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A Border Guards patrol in Al-Ardah sector of the Jizan region has foiled an attempt to smuggle 230 kilograms of khat. The smugglers were apprehended and the confiscated contraband was handed over to the competent authority.

Security authorities are calling on the public to report any information concerning drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. They may also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control at 995 or through email: 995@gdnc.gov.sa. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.