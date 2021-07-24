UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JJapanese Star Gymnast Uchimura's Tokyo 2020 Campaign Ends After Failing To Qualify For Horizontal Bar Final

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

JJapanese star gymnast Uchimura's Tokyo 2020 campaign ends after failing to qualify for horizontal bar final

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:Renowned Japanese gymnast Kohei Uchimura fell off the horizontal bar during the competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, failing to qualifying for the final after finishing only 18th.

Uchimura made an error on a pirouette and flew off the mat. Although he remounted the bar, his score of 13.866 points was not able to make him through the qualification round.

Horizontal bar was the only event Uchimura entered at Tokyo 2020, which means the two-time Olympic all-around winner has ended his Olympic journey.

"I simply don't want to review.

I don't want to review," Uchimura said during a mixed zone interview.

"I couldn't perform what I have practiced. That's how I simply think. In the last three Olympic Games I could perform what I practiced. But I couldn't do that at these Olympics," he added.

Uchimura started with a 6.600 difficulty and completed his routine with an execution point of 7.266 after mounting to the apparatus again.

The 32-year-old has been marred by injuries since winning at the Rio Games. The all-around specialist has won a record six straight world titles and two Olympic golds.

Related Topics

World Tokyo 2020 Olympics Event

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

1 hour ago

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

2 hours ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

3 hours ago

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.