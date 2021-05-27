UrduPoint.com
JKMM Demands Early Release Of Illegally Jailed Leaders Amid Coronavirus

Thu 27th May 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has expressed grave concern over the plight of Kashmiri detainees amid coronavirus.

The JKMM Secretary Information Shabbir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a large number of Hurriyat leaders, activists and thousands of Kashmiri youth, arrested before and after August 2019, were languishing in Tihar, Kot Bhalwal, Jodhpur, Agra, Haryana and other jails in India and the territory and demanded their immediate release, KMS reported.

He said that relatives of the detainees were worried about their health and safety and urged the international human rights organizations to uphold the great values of humanity and play role in their immediate release.

He pointed out that physical and mental health of most of the detainees was deteriorating due to the illegal detention and pitiful jail conditions, adding that inhumane torture, arrests and detentions could not weaken the freedom spirit of the Kashmiri people.

