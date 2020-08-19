UrduPoint.com
JKNF Condemns Hindu Priest's Blasphemous Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

JKNF condemns Hindu priest's blasphemous remarks

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 19 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks of a Hindu priest, Satpal Sharma, against the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, a spokesman of the JKNF said that the BJP's saffronisation agenda in Kashmir has started showing its true colours in the region.

Terming it as a big conspiracy the spokesman said that the nefarious motives behind this highly condemnable act was to stoke communal violence so as to create an atmosphere of violence where bloodthirsty Hindu extremists could find an opportunity to kill more Muslims in Jammu region under the guise of communal riots.

He, however, made it clear that "No Muslim would ever tolerate this kind of abusive language against the prophet (PBUH)". Demanding stern action against the culprits he said that the language used by the priest was a direct assault on the sentiments of Muslims who have a strong tradition of defending the sacrosanct character of the prophet (SAW).

Meanwhile, the spokesman expressed serious concern over the prevailing political and human rights situation in the region.

