JKNF Condoles With IIOJK Leaders Waza, Akbar, Ghazi Manzoor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

JKNF condoles with IIOJK leaders Waza, Akbar, Ghazi Manzoor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) : Apr 25 (APP):Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Hussain Wani Sunday expressed deep sense of shock over the deaths of the sister of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza who happens to be wife of Muslim Conference leader Gazi Manzoor.

In his condolence message the JKNF leader extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant them highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Wani expressed sympathies with senior Muslim Conference leader, Ghazi Manzoor Ahmad over the demise of his wife and prayed to Allah to grant patienceto the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude and forbearance.

Wani also criticized the Indian occupation authorities for not allowing the jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar to attend the last rituals of his wife. He said that under international law prisoners has the right to at least see their beloved ones for one last time and take part in last rites.

"Even Prisoners of War are released on such occasions on parole", he said adding denying Kashmiri prisoners of this right was a flagrant violation of the basic human rights.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

