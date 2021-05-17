MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) : May 17 (APP):Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while condemning in strong terms the arrest of the sons of martyred Kashmiri leader Muhammad Asharaf Sehrai, famous religious preacher Moulana Sarjan Barkati and other Hurriyat activists has said that the occupation authorities have crossed all limits of brutalities in Kashmir.

JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while referring to the occupation authorities' antipathy and indifference towards the miseries of the Kashmiri people said that the Indian authorities have stooped to lowest level of its racist and colonial thinking that they don't allow Kashmiris to even mourn the death of loved ones, according to a statement issued here on Monday.

He expressed solidarity with oppressed or say a word of sympathy in favour of suffering humanity in Palestine.

He termed these actions as unjustified, unwarranted and uncalled for the spokesman said that expressing solidarity with suffering Palestinians was not a crime.

Kashmir he said was the only place where protesting against Israeli's naked aggression has become punishable offence.

"These actions speak volumes about the surging Islamophobia and racism in the rank and file of the Indian army", the spokesman said adding that growing Islamophobia and fascism in India pose a serious existential threat to Kashmiris.

"Arbitrary arrests, restrictions on people's right to freedom of speech and expression are the age-old tactics Indian has been using to suppress the dissent in Kashmir", the spokesman said adding that such mean tactics would not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause.

Meanwhile, the spokesman in a separate statement expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and denounced in strong terms the Israeli naked aggression on Gaza. Demanding an urgent action to stop bloodbath of innocent children the spokesman said that it was high time that the world should take notice of the state-terrorism unleashed upon hapless, unarmed and defenseless Palestinians by the Israeli government.