UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Denounces Wanton Killing Of Kashmiri Youth By Occupation Forces In IOJK

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

JKNF denounces wanton killing of Kashmiri youth by occupation forces in IOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Condemning the killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has appealed the world human rights organizations to take effective cognizance of Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

Terming it as a worst kind of state terrorism JKNF spokesman, in a statement issued here, on Tuesday said the trigger happy Indian forces had created reign of terror in the valley thereby arresting youth and killing them in fake encounters.

Referring to the incidents of arbitrary arrests and extra-judicial killings, the spokesman said India army deployed in length and breadth of the valley was notorious for extrajudicial killing through fake encounters.

He said hundreds of innocent Kashmiris were killed, maimed and murdered by the occupation forces over the past several years.

Describing it as a clear case of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims, he said this catch and kill policy was part of a greater conspiracy aimed at changing demographic complexion of the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said on one hand people had been subjected to worst kind of siege and communication blockade while on the other the cordon and search operations carried out by Indian troops had created an environment of fear among people in the valley.

Urging international community to take effective cognizance of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir the spokesman said India had turned Kashmir into a killing field where innocent civilians were being killed, ruthlessly by the occupation forces day in and day out.

Related Topics

India World Army Jammu Muslim

Recent Stories

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

35 minutes ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

35 minutes ago

UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support ..

35 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

39 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

39 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.