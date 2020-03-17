JKNF denounces wanton killing of Kashmiri youth by occupation forces in IOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Condemning the killing of Kashmiri youth by Indian occupation forces the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has appealed the world human rights organizations to take effective cognizance of Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

Terming it as a worst kind of state terrorism JKNF spokesman, in a statement issued here, on Tuesday said the trigger happy Indian forces had created reign of terror in the valley thereby arresting youth and killing them in fake encounters.

Referring to the incidents of arbitrary arrests and extra-judicial killings, the spokesman said India army deployed in length and breadth of the valley was notorious for extrajudicial killing through fake encounters.

He said hundreds of innocent Kashmiris were killed, maimed and murdered by the occupation forces over the past several years.

Describing it as a clear case of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims, he said this catch and kill policy was part of a greater conspiracy aimed at changing demographic complexion of the Muslim majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said on one hand people had been subjected to worst kind of siege and communication blockade while on the other the cordon and search operations carried out by Indian troops had created an environment of fear among people in the valley.

Urging international community to take effective cognizance of the Indian brutalities in Kashmir the spokesman said India had turned Kashmir into a killing field where innocent civilians were being killed, ruthlessly by the occupation forces day in and day out.