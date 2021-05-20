JKNF pays rich tributes to Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone & others:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) : , May 20 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Thursday paid eulogizing tributes to Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq,Shaheed-e-Hurriyat Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal on their martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, JKNFspokesman while highlighting the supreme sacrifices of both the leaders said that the duo played a significant role in the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle.

Kashmiri nation he said was indebted to the sacrifices of hundreds and thousands of martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the cause of freedom and restoration of national identity.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs the spokesman reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end. He said the world couldn't turn away its eyes from Kashmir issue and people's legitimate struggle for right to self-determination for long but has to resolve it according to the wishes and aspirations of its people.

The spokesman also hailed the steadfastness and resilience of the Kashmirination, especially the youth who continue to sacrifice their lives for the noble cause of freedom from the Indian illegal occupation. Ends / APP / AHR.