UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKNF Seeks Global Community's Role To End HR Violations In IIoJK

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

JKNF seeks global community's role to end HR violations in IIoJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 15 (APP):Expressing grave concern over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front has sought the world community's role to help-stop the bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

In a statement issued here on Monday the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while referring to India's aggressive and expansionist designs vis-à-vis Kashmir said that the BJP government led by Narendara Modi had declared an unannounced multi-pronged war against the Kashmiri people to erase Kashmiris' political, religious and cultural identity.

"On one hand India has let loose its forces to kill innocent Kashmiris particularly the youth while on the other political and cultural onslaught of Kashmir and forced silence has adversely affected the every facet of life in Kashmir", the spokesman added.

He said that the enforcement of a regime of new laws have opened floodgates for the settlement of non-Kashmiris in the state.

"Under the garb of new laws the BJP has been importing hundreds of thousands of Hindus from all over India to settle them in Kashmir", he said adding that since 5th August 2019 hundreds of thousands of non-Kashmiris including Sharnathries, Valmiki, and Gurkhasfamilies have been issued domicile certificates illegally.

Terming it as a deep rooted conspiracy against Kashmiris the spokesman said that settlement of non-Kashmiris was part of India's sinister plan to turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Urging the international community to take effective cognizance of the situation in the region he said that it was high time that Indian government should be made accountable for its actions that are in contravention to the UNSC resolutions and international laws that strongly prohibit any occupying state from changing demography of a disputed territory.

Related Topics

India World Minority Jammu August 2019 Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

India to never succeed in conspiracies against Pak ..

4 seconds ago

Thirteen Dead, Over 10 Injured in Islamist Militan ..

6 seconds ago

Nadal closes in on Slams record with emphatic win

7 seconds ago

Chinese mainland reports one new locally transmitt ..

9 seconds ago

RS. 100 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 Li ..

23 minutes ago

Ajoka theater to hold 5-day film certification pro ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.