JKNF shows concern over continuous detention of party leaders

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) Aug 30 (APP):Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed serious concerns over the continuous detention of incarcerated party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Hurriyat leaders and said that the illegal detention of Kashmiri pro-freedom leaders was against the spirit of the universally accepted principle of justice and rule of law.

The JKNF spokesman in a statement issued on Monday said that Indian occupation authorities at the helm of affairs in the disputed territory were engaged in such kinds of activities that go against the spirit of universally acknowledged principles of justice.

"There is a law all across the world that a person can be arrested or detained only after he/she is found guilty but in Kashmir, any person can be arrested and held in detention for an indefinite period of time", the spokesman said while referring to the continued detention of Kashmiri prisoners.

"The Front Chairman and hundreds of other Kashmiri political prisoners are made to suffer in jails and other detention centers despite the fact that the Indian authorities have not been able to provide a single against them.", the spokesman said.

The Front spokesman urged the world human rights organization to take effective cognizance of the matter and play their much-needed role in the early release of Kashmiri prisoners who have been left to rot in far-off Indian jails.

Urging India to realize the ground reality, he said Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle was an indigenous and legitimate political struggle that cannot be suppressed by the use of force.