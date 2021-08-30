UrduPoint.com

JKNF Shows Concern Over Continuous Detention Of Party Leaders

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

JKNF shows concern over continuous detention of party leaders

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) Aug 30 (APP):Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed serious concerns over the continuous detention of incarcerated party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Hurriyat leaders and said that the illegal detention of Kashmiri pro-freedom leaders was against the spirit of the universally accepted principle of justice and rule of law.

The JKNF spokesman in a statement issued on Monday said that Indian occupation authorities at the helm of affairs in the disputed territory were engaged in such kinds of activities that go against the spirit of universally acknowledged principles of justice.

"There is a law all across the world that a person can be arrested or detained only after he/she is found guilty but in Kashmir, any person can be arrested and held in detention for an indefinite period of time", the spokesman said while referring to the continued detention of Kashmiri prisoners.

"The Front Chairman and hundreds of other Kashmiri political prisoners are made to suffer in jails and other detention centers despite the fact that the Indian authorities have not been able to provide a single against them.", the spokesman said.

The Front spokesman urged the world human rights organization to take effective cognizance of the matter and play their much-needed role in the early release of Kashmiri prisoners who have been left to rot in far-off Indian jails.

Urging India to realize the ground reality, he said Kashmiris' ongoing liberation struggle was an indigenous and legitimate political struggle that cannot be suppressed by the use of force.

Related Topics

India World Jammu All

Recent Stories

Pakistan looks forward to Taliban living up to the ..

Pakistan looks forward to Taliban living up to their promises to int’l communi ..

23 minutes ago
 EGA sees strongest-ever half-year financial perfor ..

EGA sees strongest-ever half-year financial performance amid high demand for alu ..

41 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Law to establish National ..

President issues Federal Law to establish National Human Rights Institution

56 minutes ago
 President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Mali

56 minutes ago
 Rocket attacks at Kabul Airport intercepted by a m ..

Rocket attacks at Kabul Airport intercepted by a missile defence system

1 hour ago
 FO  rejects Indian Defence Minister Rajnath’s t ..

FO  rejects Indian Defence Minister Rajnath’s terrorism-related allegations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.