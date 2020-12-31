(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) : Dec 31 (APP):The Jammu & Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Thursday said the killing of innocent civilians in fake and stage-managed encounters by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was a worst example of state terrorism.

Urging the international community to take effective cognizance of the stepped-up Indian state-terrorism in IIOJK, JKNF Central Vice President Altaf Hussain Wani, in a statement, said the ruthless killing of three youth by the Indian forces in a fake encounter in Srinagar exposed the Indian brute face in Kashmir.

Referring to recent incidents of violence in south and central Kashmir, Wani said fake encounters had become a new norm in IIOJK wherein innocent youth were picked up and killed in the dark of night by the occupation forces.

Terming the human rights situation in the region shocking, he said the pattern of killings reflected the Indian government's policy of genocide that posed a serious existential threat to Kashmiris, who had been fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination.

He said that Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley had been engaged in genocide of the Kashmiri people.

The killing of spree of young boys, he said, was part of the India's sinister design to change the demography completion of the state and turn the Muslim majority into a minority.

Expressing his serious concerns over the fast deteriorating situation in the region, Wani urged the international community to impress upon the Indian government to stop bloodshed in the region.