JKNF Voices Concern Over Plight To Kashmiri Prisoners Languishing In COVID Riddled Indian, IIOJK Jails

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) : May 09 (APP):Jammu Kashmir National Front (KJNF) has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of prominent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muzaffar Hussain Shah who breathed his last in a hospital in Rawalpindi, yesterday.

In a statement issued here late Saturday, Senior vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani lauded the deceased leader's sacrifices and contribution towards the ongoing freedom struggle said that Shah was one of the pioneers of resistance movement. Shah, he said, had faced many hardships besides enduring years of imprisonment in Indian jails.

Wani while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family prayed to Allah the almighty for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Mr. Wani expressed his serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different COVID hit jails outside Kashmir. Urging the world human rights organizations to take immediate notice of the matter and influence on Indian government to take urgent steps to make sure that prisoners and detainees have access to adequate medical care and protective measures against covid19.

Seeking an early release of all prisoners the JKNF leader said that in view of the fast spreading virus the international community should influence the Indian government to release all illegally Kashmiri political prisoners who were in grave danger and at risk in jails.

