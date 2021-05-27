JKPL calls for early Kashmir solution for political stability in region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute is imperative for political stability in the region.

The JKPL leaders in a party meeting in Srinagar said, "Unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, uncertainty will continue to prevail, Kashmir Media Service reported.

They stressed the need for an early settlement of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means like composite dialogue. Any solution of the dispute should be according to the will of the Kashmiri, they added.

Senior party leader, Muhammad Rafiq chaired the meeting and it was attended by Fayaz Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Mohsin Ahmad, Abdul Kabeer, Javaid Butt, Muhammad Amir and Sameer Ahmad.