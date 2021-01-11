UrduPoint.com
JKPM Organises Meeting To Discuss Latest Socio-political Situation In IIOJK

JKPM organises meeting to discuss latest socio-political situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of the social and political activists was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) to discuss the latest socio-political scenario in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media, senior resistance leader and JKPM chairman Mir Shahid Saleem while speaking on the occasion strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of three boys by Indian troops on December 30.

He said how shameful act was to kill innocent youth for prize money.

He said it had now been proved that the youth from Rajouri were killed in Amshipura, Shopian, on July 18 last year for an amount of Rs 2 million, which has been confirmed in police charge-sheet.

He said fake encounters have become a new normal in the territory.

The other participants said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were being subjected to the worst kind of oppression and suppression. They demanded a thorough probe into these killings. Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Sheikh Abdul Rehman, ID Khajuria, Advocate Jameel Kazmi, Qazi Ghulam Nabi, Abdul Hamid Khan, S. Bhgwan Singh, Nazir Ahmed Malik, Bilal Khan and others.

