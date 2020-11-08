UrduPoint.com
Joan Mir Wins European MotoGP To Widen Championship Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Joan Mir wins European MotoGP to widen championship lead

Valencia, Spain, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Spain's Joan Mir won Sunday's European MotoGP in Valencia, his first victory in the premier category, to increase his lead in the world championship to 37 points.

Mir took advantage of title rival Fabio Quartararo's first-lap crash while compatriot Alex Rins ensured a one-two finish for Suzuki.

Frenchman Quartararo recovered to trail home in 14th but saw his championship hopes suffer a potentially fatal blow with just two races of the season remaining.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

