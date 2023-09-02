Joao Cancelo joins Barcelona on loan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Joao Cancelo joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester City, the Spanish La Liga club announced Friday.

The Portuguese full back will stay at Barca until June 30, 2024, and the deal has no option for a permanent transfer, the statement added.

Cancelo, 29, helped Manchester City clinch the 2023 UEFA Champions League along with three English Premier League titles.

He also won the 2019 UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal.