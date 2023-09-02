Joao Felix joins Barcelona on loan

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Joao Felix joined Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid, Barca announced Friday.

The Portuguese midfielder signed with the Spanish La Liga side until June 30, 2024.

The deal has no purchase option, the statement added.

The 23-year-old joined English Premier League side Chelsea on loan last season.

Felix won the 2021 Spanish La Liga title with Atletico Madrid, along with the 2019 UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal.