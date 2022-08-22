UrduPoint.com

Joao Lourenco: Angola's Ex-general Seeking New Stint At The Helm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Joao Lourenco: Angola's ex-general seeking new stint at the helm

Luanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A senior military officer who turned on his political patron upon seizing power, Angolan President Joao Lourenco has struggled to live up to the promise of his first term.

The 68-year-old is widely expected to secure a new mandate in a national vote on August 24 that analysts believe will be the tightest in more than 20 years.

Lourenco leads the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party, which first came to power in 1975.

He succeeded long-time ruler Jose Eduardo dos Santos in 2017 -- culminating a decades-long political career rich in twist and turns.

Upon taking office he promised sweeping reforms and a crackdown on corruption.

But observers say support for the Soviet-educated former general has faded as the oil-rich country grapples with soaring poverty and inflation.

"MPLA's popularity is low especially among the urban public," said Borges Nhamirre, a consultant at the Institute for Security Studies, a Pretoria-based think tank.

Lourenco "promised more transparency, less corruption and inclusive governance" but "now his governance is seen as authoritarian", he said.

- Political purgatory - Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco was born in 1954 in Lobito, in western Angola.

As a young man, he fought against then colonial power Portugal. After Angola won its independence in 1975, he fought in the civil war that erupted between the MPLA government and UNITA rebels.

Lourenco studied in the former Soviet Union, which trained many rising young African nationalists during decolonisation.

He became political chief of the armed wing of the MPLA in the civil war -- a Cold War proxy conflict that drew in Cuban forces to fight alongside the MPLA, while CIA-backed militias did battle against them.

In 1984, he was appointed governor of the eastern province of Moxico.

The ex-artillery general quickly rose through the MPLA hierarchy, leading the party's group in parliament before becoming deputy speaker.

Yet his ambition almost ended his career. Unable to hide his angling for the top job, he was sidelined by dos Santos around the turn of the millennium.

After years of political purgatory, he was brought back from the cold and appointed defence minister in 2014, going on to be designated for the country's top job two years later.

