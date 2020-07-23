UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jobless And Desperate: The Post-lockdown Reality For Many

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Jobless and desperate: the post-lockdown reality for many

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Many workers' lives have been abruptly upended by the coronavirus pandemic, as job losses in tourism, air travel, food and drink or other industries hit those both on fixed contracts and in the informal sector.

From employees making a comfortable living, to others just scraping by, people around the world are confronting anxiety over how to feed their families and shame at being forced to seek handouts amid growing poverty.

The IMF says that world GDP is set to plunge 4.9 percent this year from the crisis sparked by the global pandemic, and warns that low-income households and unskilled workers are most affected.

AFP met people in France, Mexico, Ukraine, Spain, Colombia and the United States, who already are, or fear they soon will be, without work and spoke of their despair, sacrifices, dashed hopes and fears for the future.

Related Topics

IMF World Ukraine France Job Spain United States Colombia Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Green Petrochem announces expansion plan in Hamriy ..

8 hours ago

Bpifrance ready to deploy 4.2 billion euros in fir ..

8 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

9 hours ago

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Dron ..

7 hours ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Holds Talks With Top Armen ..

7 hours ago

A plethora of US-China disputes

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.