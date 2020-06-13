UrduPoint.com
Jockey Cieren Fallon Makes History On 200/1 Winner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Cieren Fallon helped create British racing history on Saturday as he rode 200-1 shot Intercessor to win a novice race at Newbury.

Victory for Fallon, the son of retired six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon, saw him reportedly equal the record for the longest-priced winner of a British flat race.

Intercessor's only previous run saw him finish sixth, 26 lengths behind the winner, with the horse gelded afterwards.

The last 200/1 success was Dandy Flame at Wolverhampton in July 2016.

But the largest odds-against winner in a British race remains Equinoctial, sent off at 250/1 when triumphing over hurdles at Kelso back in November 1990.

