Jodie Comer wins best drama actress Emmy for 'Killing Eve'

Los Angeles, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Jodie Comer on Sunday won the Emmy for best lead actress in a drama series for her portrayal of an off-kilter assassin on "Killing Eve."Comer bested co-star Sandra Oh, Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones"), Viola Davis ("How To Get Away With Murder"), Laura Linney ("Ozark"), Mandy Moore ("This Is Us") and Robin Wright ("House Of Cards").