Joe Bidden Should Play Significant Role In Settlement Of Kashmir Dispute: KCEU

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:50 AM

Joe Bidden should play significant role in settlement of Kashmir dispute: KCEU

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed said that suitable settlement of Kashmir dispute was essential for peace and development in South Asia and the newly elected President of the United States, Joe Bidden should play significant role in this regard.

While felicitating the newly elected US President Joe Bidden, Ali Raza Syed said, "We congratulate you on your historical victory as president-elect of the United States", Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

He said, the new American President should use his good offices and influence for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute. He urged the US President-elect not to ignore security issue in South Asia especially the Kashmir dispute because this issue is essentially related to peace of the whole region.

The KCEU Chairman said, the Kashmiris are struggling for their right to self-determination, which was promised by India and has been mentioned in the UN resolutions on Kashmir. There should be a plebiscite under the supervision of United Nations in Jammu and Kashmir to decide the political fate of the disputed territory, he added.

Recalling upon new US President-elect for his influential role on Kashmir, Ali Raza Syed said, people of Kashmir have a lot of expectations from Joe Biden who had already emphasized over the restoration of rights of the people of Kashmir.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

