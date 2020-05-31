Joe Biden condemns violence of US race protests: statement

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :US presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday condemned the violence of race protests that have erupted across the United States but said Americans had a right to demonstrate.

"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary.

It's an utterly American response," the Democratic White House hopeful said in a statement.

"But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."