Joe Biden hails 'convincing victory' in US presidential race

Wilmington, United States, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden said Saturday that voters had given him a "convincing" victory after he was projected to have defeated Donald Trump.

"Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory," an ebullient Biden told a victory rally in his home state of Delaware.