UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joe Biden 'healthy' Says Medical Check-up

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:10 AM

Joe Biden 'healthy' says medical check-up

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Joe Biden is healthy and fit to be president of the United States, his physician said in a letter released Tuesday by his election campaign.

The 77-year-old Democrat and former vice president is the current frontrunner in the race to challenge President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Earlier this year Biden had pledged to release his medical records before the Iowa caucuses in February, the first vote in the nomination race, after a challenger made allusions to his age.

His campaign released a summary of his medical history from Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician when he was vice president.

Biden "is a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," O'Connor, currently director of executive medicine at The GW Medical Faculty Associates, said in a three-page letter.

He said Biden is being treated for non-valvular atrial fibrillation (A-fib), hyperlipidemia, gastro-esophageal reflux and seasonal allergies.

"He does not use any tobacco products, does not drink alcohol at all, and he works out at least five days per week," O'Connor wrote.

Age has emerged as an issue in the 2020 race, given that the top three Democrat candidates plus Trump himself are in their seventies.

Senator Bernie Sanders is 78, Trump is 73 and Senator Elizabeth Warren is 70.

Warren released a medical report in early December declaring she is in "excellent" health.

Trump sparked questions about his own health in November when he underwent an unannounced medical checkup. His doctor denied reports that he had suffered chest pains.

Sanders, the oldest candidate in the race, suffered a mild heart attack in September and briefly put his campaign on hold, but he has bounced back and is maintaining a full schedule.

Related Topics

Election Attack Vote Trump Doctor Male United States February September November December 2020 All From Top Race

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

8 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

10 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

10 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

10 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

11 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.