Joe Biden makes first public appearance since March 15

New Castle, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, emerged from more than two months seclusion Monday, wearing a black face mask during a visit to lay a wreath on the day the United States honors its war dead.

"Thank you for your service," the former vice president said to a well-wisher after paying his respects at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware.

Biden's last public appearance was March 15 before going into isolation at his Delaware home because of the coronavirus pandemic.