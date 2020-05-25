UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joe Biden Makes First Public Appearance Since March 15

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 09:20 PM

Joe Biden makes first public appearance since March 15

New Castle, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, emerged from more than two months seclusion Monday, wearing a black face mask during a visit to lay a wreath on the day the United States honors its war dead.

"Thank you for your service," the former vice president said to a well-wisher after paying his respects at the Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware.

Biden's last public appearance was March 15 before going into isolation at his Delaware home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Dead Visit United States March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, UN host virtual gathering with OIC members, c ..

21 minutes ago

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

51 minutes ago

Record 6,977 new COVID-19 cases in India

3 hours ago

Kuwait confirms 665 cases, nine deaths from COVID- ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.