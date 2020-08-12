UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris As His Running Mate

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :White House hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday named Kamala Harris, a black US senator from California, as his choice for vice president, capping a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

"I have the great honor to announce that I've picked @KamalaHarris -- a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants -- as my running mate," Biden, 77, said on Twitter.

His team stated that the two Democrats will deliver remarks on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware as they kick off their campaign to defeat the Republican Trump.

Related Topics

Twitter White House Trump Wilmington November Democrats From

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

59 minutes ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

5 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

1 hour ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.