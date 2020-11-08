UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joe Biden Vows To Unite America After 'convincing' Victory

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Joe Biden vows to unite America after 'convincing' victory

Wilmington, United States, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :US President-elect Joe Biden promised Sunday to unite Americans and seek to heal divisions after what he called a "convincing" victory over Donald Trump.

"This is the time to heal in America," an ebullient Biden told supporters at an outdoor rally in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify," Biden said, drawing a sharp contrast to nearly four polarizing years of Trump.

Acknowledging the disappointment of Trump supporters, Biden said of them: "They are not our enemies. They are Americans." "Let this era of demonization in America begin to end here," Biden said.

"I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again," Biden said.

Barack Obama's vice president paid particular tribute to the African-American community, pointing to its role in selecting him as the Democratic nominee to challenge Trump.

Biden was visibly upbeat as he addressed the socially distanced crowd, racing to the podium after an introduction by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen's "We Take Care of Our Own.""Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They've delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory," Biden said.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Trump Wilmington Sunday

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

9 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

9 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

9 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

9 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

10 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.