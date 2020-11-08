UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joe Biden's Irish Ancestral Home Toasts Historic Win

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:30 PM

Joe Biden's Irish ancestral home toasts historic win

Ballina, Ireland, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :In Joe Biden's Irish ancestral hometown, distant relatives and well-wishers nursed happy hangovers on Sunday after a night spent toasting the success of the new president-elect -- and claimed credit for having "saved the world".

"It was like watching a thriller on Netflix or something, it was just going on and on and then all of a sudden yesterday it just hit us out of the blue," Biden's third cousin Laurita Blewitt told AFP.

"We're absolutely thrilled and just can't really put it into words," the 37-year-old said.

Biden's heritage has been described by experts as "roughly five-eighths Irish" and his roots run deep in Ballina -- a town of 10,000 on Ireland's west coast.

His great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt left for New York in 1851, part of the diaspora fleeing Ireland's grinding poverty and the famines of the period, leaving sprawling family ties.

- In JFK's steps - A distance of thousands of miles (kilometres) between Ballina and the White House has not diminished the ties that bind Biden to Ireland.

Prime minister Micheal Martin was one of the very first world leaders to congratulate Biden, ignoring President Donald Trump's baseless claims of electoral malpractice.

"Joe Biden is the most Irish president since John F. Kennedy," he told state broadcaster RTE on Saturday.

He hailed the chance to "reset" relations between the US and European Union at a time when Britain is exiting the EU, to Biden's displeasure.

In the run-up to the election, publican Padraig "Smiler" Mitchell was among the throng of local artists to raise a towering pop-art portrait of the soon-to-be 46th president in the town, which Biden has visited twice before.

"I think Ballina saved the world last night, because without Ballina there would be no Biden," he said as locals gathered in the shadow of his work on Sunday morning.

Some clutched newspapers bearing historic headlines while others posed for photos.

On the main street, a man shuffled by sporting an oversized Biden badge after a car passed tangled in red, white and blue tinsel.

"Today we're just waiting for Donald now to move on, get out of there," added Mitchell -- a registered American voter who cast his ballot for Biden by post.

- 'Hope and history rhyme' - Biden has previously said that when he dies, "Northeast Pennsylvania will be written on my heart".

"But Ireland will be written on my soul." The feeling is mutual for the residents of Ballina.

Despite an ongoing coronavirus lockdown in Ireland, they decked the town with his name and likeness -- declaring him "Ballina's best president Biden".

Shuttered pubs and shops were covered with "Biden/Harris" placards, honouring the Democrat's history-making running mate, Kamala Harris.

Locals processed by motorcade before gathering by the mural to watch the results roll in on a projected screen on Tuesday night.

Like America and the rest of the world, they faced a tantalising wait for US networks to call the result, but started celebrating anyway earlier on Saturday.

"We said, 'Let's make the call before CNN'," a beaming Mitchell said.

Champagne corks were popped before the mural in a socially distanced gathering, before locals returned to their homes to cheer on privately.

"If Covid wasn't here, we would have had a right party," said Mitchell.

At home, those watching RTE's main evening bulletin were reminded of the intimacy between Biden and Ireland.

The programme ended with a recording of the president-elect reading words by Nobel laureate poet Seamus Heaney: "Once in a lifetime / The longed-for tidal wave / Of justice can rise up / And hope and history rhyme."

Related Topics

Election World White House European Union Trump Car Ballina Man Reading Mitchell New York Ireland Sunday Post Family All Best Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

19 minutes ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

34 minutes ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

49 minutes ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

49 minutes ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

49 minutes ago

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.