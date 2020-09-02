Joe Kennedy, scion of family dynasty, defeated in US Senate bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Joe Kennedy III, the grandnephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy, conceded defeat in his bid for a seat in the US Senate Tuesday, a major blow for the legendary American political dynasty.

The 39-year-old Kennedy said he had called his opponent, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, 74, "to congratulate him and to pledge my support to him and his campaign in the months ahead."