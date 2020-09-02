UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joe Kennedy, Scion Of Family Dynasty, Defeated In US Senate Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:40 AM

Joe Kennedy, scion of family dynasty, defeated in US Senate bid

Washington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Joe Kennedy III, the grandnephew of assassinated president John F Kennedy, conceded defeat in his bid for a seat in the US Senate Tuesday, a major blow for the legendary American political dynasty.

The 39-year-old Kennedy said he had called his opponent, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, 74, "to congratulate him and to pledge my support to him and his campaign in the months ahead."

Related Topics

Senate

Recent Stories

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

6 hours ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

7 hours ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

8 hours ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

8 hours ago

Pakistan won 65 War with national unity, heroic ba ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.