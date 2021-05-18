Joe Mercer, a riding great in a golden era, dies at 86

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Former leading jockey Joe Mercer, most famously associated with the legendary Brigadier Gerard, has died aged 86, the Racing Post reported on Monday.

Nicknamed "Smokin' Joe" for his pipe-smoking habit, Mercer and Brigadier Gerard won 17 of his 18 starts and inflicted one of the two defeats that fellow equine legend Mill Reef suffered on the turf in the 1971 English 2000 Guineas.

"He (Mercer) was my best friend and he used to call me every Saturday at 9am on the dot," said former rival Bruce Raymond.

"He was always very punctual all the way through his life and when he was riding he was the first to put his cap on, first to leave the weighing room, first into the gate and often first home.

"He was not only a great jockey but an even nicer man and he even found a nice side to not very nice people.

"I'm sorry he's gone but I'm pleased he went quick as he didn't do illness very well." Brigadier Gerard was so good that in 1971 trainer Dick Hern successfully moved him up in distance from a mile to 1 1/4 miles, a decision that led to him triumphing in the first of his two Champion Stakes victories.

"He was a freak horse with tremendous enthusiasm and speed the class to win beyond his distance," Mercer said of Brigadier Gerard.

"He was a horse you never thought about getting beat on." Brigadier Gerard was also to prove equally adept over 1 1/2 miles winning the prestigious King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in 1972.

It is, though, the 1975 running of the race which was most memorable with Mercer on Hern's Bustino engaged in a thrilling duel with the late Pat Eddery on Grundy.

Grundy was to just edge Bustino after battling back when the latter had regained the lead in the final furlong.

Mercer was part of a golden age of jockeys along with not only Eddery but also chirpy Scot Willie Carson and perhaps the greatest of all time, Lester Piggott.

Piggott paid tribute to Mercer, saying: "Joe was a top-class person and was straight down the line."