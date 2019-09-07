Joel Verschoot, the man with the million-euro pigeon

UrduPoint.com
Sat 07th September 2019

Ingelmunster, Belgium, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Belgian pigeon breeder Joel Verschoot could probably have settled down to a comfortable retirement in March after he sold the world's most expensive racer.

Armando the pigeon won worldwide headlines and netted Verschoot 1.25-million Euros ($1.4-million) when he won over Chinese buyers in an online auction.

Now the famous bird toils for a Beijing public works magnate, fathering what his new owner must hope will be a new generation of feathered champions.

But 64-year-old retired abattoir worker Verschoot is not done yet. He still consecrates up to 10 hours a day tending for and racing his charges.

Before Armando set the online pigeon auction world alight earlier this year, the Flemish fancier's most expensive protegee was 400,000-euro Nadine.

Now Verschoot wants to better his record. He has hidden away two of Armando's heirs -- "a son and a daughter" -- in the hope they mate and raise a brood.

Standing in his garden in Ingelmunster, a small town near Kortrijk in West Flanders, Verschoot still remembers the "incredible" record-setting auction.

When Armando's sale came up, two Chinese buyers went head to head, raising each other by 100,000 euros a time until one was forced to retire from the field.

"We never thought it could go up like that," he told AFP, recalling how his then 50-year-old father introduced him to pigeon fancying at a young age.

Joel was the only one of the elder Verschoot's nine children to take an interest in training his father's 50-strong racing flock.

Now he has 300 birds of his own, and fame in the sport.

Since retiring from the abattoir in 2015, Verschoot has turned a hobby into an international business, fuelled by the rise of Chinese interest.

Belgian birds have a global reputation as racers and Nikolaas Gyselbrecht, CEO of the online site Pigeon Paradise, says China accounts for 40 percent of sales.

