Joggers pull missing girl, 6, from German river

Frankfurt am Main, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Two joggers in Germany saved a six-year-old girl from drowning in a river, shortly after her parents reported her missing and an unknown man was seen carrying her away in her pyjamas, police said Tuesday.

Police in the eastern city of Halle said in a statement they were urgently searching for the man. They have released two sketches based on descriptions from witnesses who saw the man "carrying the girl in his arms" through the city centre on Sunday morning.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation, telling German news agency DPA they suspected "a criminal act" had happened.

Germany's bestselling Bild daily said police believed it was a kidnapping.

The girl's parents "are not under suspicion", prosecutor Klaus Weichmann told Bild.

The parents, who live in the centre of Halle, had reported their daughter missing from their home at around 07:30 am (0630 GMT).

Several people spotted a man, wearing a dark coat and estimated to be between 20 and 40 years old, carrying the child for several hundred metres through the streets, along the market square and to the edge of the river Saale.

The girl was wearing grey-beige pyjamas and purple socks.

At around 08:30 am, two male joggers heard screams for help coming from the river and they fished the girl out of the cold water, police told Bild.

The child was taken to hospital but "is doing well under the circumstances," a spokesman for the prosecutors told DPA.