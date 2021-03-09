UrduPoint.com
John Kerry Calls For US And EU To Renew Climate Effort

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

John Kerry calls for US and EU to renew climate effort

Brussels, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :US climate envoy John Kerry warned Tuesday that Brussels and Washington must revive their joint efforts to fight climate change before the damage becomes irreversible.

Arriving in Brussels for his first face-to-face talks with EU officials since the change of government in Washington, Kerry warned: "We face an extraordinary crisis."

