- October 19, 1931: Born David Cornwell in the southern English coastal town of Poole in Dorset.

- 1936: Olive Cornwell flees the family home, leaving the young le Carre to be raised by his father Ronnie, a tyrant and conman who was jailed twice for fraud.

- 1948 to 1956: Studies French and German in Bern in Switzerland, where he begins his espionage career, before moving to Oxford.

- 1954: Marries Alison Sharp, with whom he has three sons before their divorce in 1971.

- 1958: Starts working for MI5, British Security Service, and writes "Call for the Dead", his first novel.

- 1960: Begins working for MI6, the Secret Intelligence Service, while Second Secretary of the British Embassy in Bonn, West Germany.

- 1963: Publication of "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold", his second novel and his first written using his John le Carre pen name.

- 1964: Forced to resign from MI6 after his identity is compromised by double agent Kim Philby, and from this point devotes himself completely to writing.

- 1974: Publication of "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy", the first installment of le Carre's magnum opus Karla trilogy, followed by "The Honourable Schoolboy" in 1977 and "Smiley's People" in 1979.

- January 2003: publishes in The Times a diatribe against Bush's America entitled "The United States has gone mad".

- 2017: Publication of "A Legacy of Spies", his 24th novel.

- October 2019: Publication of his final novel "Agent Running in the Field".

- December 12, 2020: Dies of pneumonia in Cornwall.