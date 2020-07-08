Johnny Depp denies slapping ex-wife

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Hollywood actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday denied claims that he slapped his ex-wife Amber Heard, as he faced a second day of questioning in his high-profile libel trial in London.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing British tabloid The Sun for a 2018 article which claimed he was a "wife-beater".

Both Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, were in court as lawyers for The Sun's publisher, news Group Newspapers (NGN), questioned him about allegations of violence during the couple's time together.

NGN is disputing the claim for libel, and said there is "overwhelming evidence" that he attacked Heard while under the influence of drink and drugs between 2013 and 2016.

The couple first met on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary", married in 2015 but divorced two years later.

Lawyer Sasha Wass, representing NGN, put it to Depp that he had slapped Heard three times after she made fun of a "Wino Forever" tattoo on his arm in March 2013, when he was drinking heavily.

"I'm sorry but that is not true, you are mistaken... I didn't hit Ms Heard," the actor replied.

The tattoo originally read "Winona Forever" and referred to the actress Winona Ryder, with whom he had a previous relationship. He changed it after they broke up.

He also denied hitting Heard several times after an argument about her former partner, the painter and photographer Tasya van Ree.

Accusations that he tried to remove a painting of hers that was hanging in their bedroom and set fire to it is "not true", but he did remember having arguments with Heard about van Ree, Depp said.