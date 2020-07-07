UrduPoint.com
Johnny Depp Libel Trial Set To Start In London

Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

Johnny Depp libel trial set to start in London

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A libel trial was due to begin on Tuesday between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and a British tabloid newspaper over claims that he was violent to his former wife, Amber Heard.

Depp, 57, is suing news Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun, and its executive editor Dan Wootton for an April 2018 article which referred to him as a "wife beater".

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star strenuously denies the accusation.

The case, which was delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak, will be heard over 15 days at the High Court in London.

The couple settled a divorce out of court in 2017.

She donated a settlement of $7 million (£5.6 million, 6.2 million Euros) to charity.

Depp denies being abusive towards Heard, 34, and has brought separate libel proceedings against her in the United States.

As well as Depp and Heard, his former partners Vanessa Paradis, the French singer, and the actress Winona Ryder are due to give evidence.

In pre-trial witness statements Paradis -- his former long-time partner with whom he has two children -- has described the actor as "kind" and "non-violent".

Ryder said she could not "wrap my head around" Heard's accusations that Depp was abusive.

