Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over 'wife-beater' story

London, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for branding him a "wife-beater" in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle.

Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old's claim saying the newspaper group's article had been proven to be "substantially true", adding "the claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel".