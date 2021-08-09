UrduPoint.com

Johnny Depp To Be Honoured By San Sebastian Film Festival

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Johnny Depp to be honoured by San Sebastian film festival

San Sebastian, Spain, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who lost a libel case last year against a British newspaper that labelled him a "wife-beater", will receive a lifetime achievement award at Spain's San Sebastian film festival, organisers said Monday.

The 58-year-old, best known as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, will collect the festival's Donostia award at a ceremony on September 22 in "recognition of his career," they said in a statement.

Past recipients of the Donostia award -- the festival's highest honour which is named after the Basque word for the coastal town of San Sebastian -- include actors Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, Ian McKellen and Robert De Niro.

The US actor brought a libel claim against The Sun tabloid for a 2018 article that branded him a "wife-beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

But a judge last year ruled against him -- saying the article had been proven to be "substantially true" -- and Depp was ordered to pay the newspaper's publishers news Group Newspapers £628,000 ($871,000) in legal costs.

The case, which laid bare the actor's battle with drink and drugs, was dubbed "the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century".

In its aftermath, Depp said he was asked to step down from his role in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise based on the book by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

The 69th San Sebastian film festival, the highest-profile movie event in the Spanish-speaking world, takes place from September 17 to 25.

The festival was originally intended to honour Spanish language films but has established itself as one of the most important movie festivals in the world.

Related Topics

Century World Film And Movies Drugs San Spain Amber Heard Johnny Depp Meryl Streep Robert De Niro September 2018 Event From Best

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one p ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo ..

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

21 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide a ..

Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide air navigation services

21 minutes ago
 Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Guj ..

Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Gujranwala

25 minutes ago
 Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day s ..

Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day sale!

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.