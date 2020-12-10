Johnson and von der Leyen begin Brexit trade meeting

Brussels, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to her headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday for talks on saving post-Brexit trade negotiations.

At Johnson's suggestion, he and von der Leyen removed their anti-Covid facemasks briefly and posed for photographers at the Berlaymont building before heading in for a working dinner.