UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson And Von Der Leyen Begin Brexit Trade Meeting

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Johnson and von der Leyen begin Brexit trade meeting

Brussels, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson to her headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday for talks on saving post-Brexit trade negotiations.

At Johnson's suggestion, he and von der Leyen removed their anti-Covid facemasks briefly and posed for photographers at the Berlaymont building before heading in for a working dinner.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

19 seconds ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

45 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

1 hour ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

1 hour ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.