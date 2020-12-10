Johnson Arrives In Brussels Ahead Of Brexit Dinner
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:50 AM
Brussels, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Brussels on Wednesday ahead of talks with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to rescue negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.
Johnson flew from London and dropped in at the residence of the British ambassador, an AFP reporter saw. Later, he was due to attend a working dinner at the EU headquarters.