Johnson: Brexit Hour Marks 'amazing Moment' For UK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 11:20 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday Britain will be "an open, generous, outward-looking, internationalist and free-trading" country once it quits all EU rules at 2300 GMT.
"This is an amazing moment for this country," he said in a New Year message.
"We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it."