Johnson: Brexit Hour Marks 'amazing Moment' For UK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday Britain will be "an open, generous, outward-looking, internationalist and free-trading" country once it quits all EU rules at 2300 GMT.
"This is an amazing moment for this country," he said in a New Year message.
"We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it."