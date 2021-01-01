Johnson: Brexit hour marks 'amazing moment' for UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday Britain will be "an open, generous, outward-looking, internationalist and free-trading" country once it quits all EU rules at 2300 GMT.

"This is an amazing moment for this country," he said in a New Year message.

"We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it."