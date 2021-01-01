UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson: Brexit Hour Marks 'amazing Moment' For UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Johnson: Brexit hour marks 'amazing moment' for UK

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday Britain will be "an open, generous, outward-looking, internationalist and free-trading" country once it quits all EU rules at 2300 GMT.

"This is an amazing moment for this country," he said in a New Year message.

"We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

