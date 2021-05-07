UrduPoint.com
Johnson Hails Party's Crushing Win In UK Opposition Stronghold

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Johnson hails party's crushing win in UK opposition stronghold

London, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed early election results in Britain's first major vote since Brexit and the pandemic, including a stunning by-election victory for his Conservative party in an opposition Labour stronghold.

The "Super Thursday" local and regional contests could reshape the UK as pro-independence forces in Scotland, where voting for the devolved parliament was also held, bid to break away.

Results in Scotland are due on Saturday.

But in the first results from England on Friday, the Conservatives were performing strongly in various regions and won by a landslide in the northeast parliamentary seat of Hartlepool, in a bitter blow for Labour and its leader Keir Starmer.

The rust-belt town constituency, which is deep in traditional Labour heartlands and has never voted Conservative since its creation in 1974, saw a 16 percent swing to the Tories.

"It's a very encouraging set of results so far," Johnson told reporters.

"I think that's really because we have been focusing, as a government, on our priorities, the people's priorities, and bouncing back from the pandemic as much as we can."Hartlepool's newly-elected Tory MP Jill Mortimer called her win "truly historic" and accused Labour of taking its people "for granted for too long."The result continues the trend from the last election in December 2019, when Brexit was the dominant issue and Conservatives grabbed a string of seats across Labour's so-called "Red Wall" heartlands in northern England.

