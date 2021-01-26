UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Results 'next Week': CFO

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine results 'next week': CFO

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Johnson & Johnson expects to report results from the eagerly-anticipated clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine next week, the US pharmaceutical's chief financial officer told CNBC Tuesday.

The company would be expected to apply for an emergency approval for its single-dose shot at the same time, and would likely become the third authorized vaccine in the US soon after that.

"We plan to report out by early next week in terms of our results," said Joseph Wolk.

He added that the phase 3 study of 45,000 people across 80 countries potentially included cases of new strains identified in South Africa and Brazil.

"In terms of supply we're very confident and on track to meet all of our commitments," he added.

These include 100 million doses to the US by the end of June, about 200 million doses by the end of the year to the EU with shipments starting in April, and 200 million doses to developing countries that will begin shipping in the second half of the year.

The addition of an extra vaccine comes as the US looks to accelerate its rate of immunization, with new President Joe Biden now targeting 1.

5 million shots a day.

Biden announced the new goal Monday, which is up from his earlier policy of 100 million shots within the first 100 days of his administration.

Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the J&J shot delivers genetic instructions for human cells to create a specific protein of the coronavirus, in order to train the immune system for the live virus.

The Pfizer and Moderna use single-stranded RNA molecules, while the J&J vaccine deploys double-stranded DNA that gets converted to RNA inside human cells, in order to achieve the same goal.

The DNA piggybacks a ride on a modified, non-replicating version of a common-cold causing adenovirus. This virus acts as a vehicle to deliver genetic cargo into the nucleus of human cells.

The AstraZeneca, Sputnik and CanSino vaccines all use a similar approach, referred to as "adenoviral vector vaccines."They are more rugged than the cutting-edge RNA vaccines and can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, rather than requiring deep freezers.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle Same Brazil South Africa April June All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversar ..

56 minutes ago

UK Exports Arms to Countries on Own Restricted Lis ..

40 minutes ago

DC reviews PAMCO, MCL agreement

40 minutes ago

Virus-plagued Italy in political turmoil after Pri ..

40 minutes ago

National Assembly rejects eight bills, refers four ..

40 minutes ago

Disinfo Lab heads brief EU parliament on Indian Ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.