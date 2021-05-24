UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Johnson & Johnson Files For Vaccine Approval In Japan For Single-shot Jab

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Johnson & Johnson files for vaccine approval in Japan for single-shot jab

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :-- U.S. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced Monday its Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. unit has filed for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Health Ministry.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. unit said that according to the results of a clinical trial held in Japan, its one-shot vaccine was safe to use.

The vaccine, if approved, would be Japan's fourth along with vaccines from major U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, Britain's AstraZeneca Plc. and U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc.

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine, which could be rolled out in Japan in early 2022, is hoped to help the government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign which has come under fire for its sluggish rollout compared to other developed countries.

Japan began inoculating its 36-million elderly population in mid-April after its vaccination campaign for health care workers started in February.

Japan, in the grip of a fourth wave of infections and third virus state of emergency, however, has the lowest rate among OECD countries of administering COVID-19 vaccinations and according to recent government data, Japan had administered at least one shot to just Johnover 4 percent of its population.

On Monday, mass vaccination centers were opened in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture with the state-backed facilities aimed at helping to complete administering vaccinations of 36 million seniors, from a total population of 126 million, aged 65 or older by the end of July.

Along with the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with the University of Oxford, concerns here have been raised about Johnson & Johnson's jab, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing earlier this month that around 30 recipients of the jab had developed a rare blood clotting syndrome out of around 8.7 million people who had received the jab at the time.

Related Topics

Fire Company Osaka Tokyo Oxford Japan February July From Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

2 minutes ago

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

42 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

53 minutes ago

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next ..

5 minutes ago

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.