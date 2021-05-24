Johnson & Johnson files for vaccine approval in Japan for single-shot jab

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :-- U.S. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced Monday its Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. unit has filed for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine with Japan's Health Ministry.

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. unit said that according to the results of a clinical trial held in Japan, its one-shot vaccine was safe to use.

The vaccine, if approved, would be Japan's fourth along with vaccines from major U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, Britain's AstraZeneca Plc. and U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc.

Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine, which could be rolled out in Japan in early 2022, is hoped to help the government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign which has come under fire for its sluggish rollout compared to other developed countries.

Japan began inoculating its 36-million elderly population in mid-April after its vaccination campaign for health care workers started in February.

Japan, in the grip of a fourth wave of infections and third virus state of emergency, however, has the lowest rate among OECD countries of administering COVID-19 vaccinations and according to recent government data, Japan had administered at least one shot to just Johnover 4 percent of its population.

On Monday, mass vaccination centers were opened in Tokyo and Osaka Prefecture with the state-backed facilities aimed at helping to complete administering vaccinations of 36 million seniors, from a total population of 126 million, aged 65 or older by the end of July.

Along with the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with the University of Oxford, concerns here have been raised about Johnson & Johnson's jab, following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcing earlier this month that around 30 recipients of the jab had developed a rare blood clotting syndrome out of around 8.7 million people who had received the jab at the time.